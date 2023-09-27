The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 27, 2023
A Nepalese girl dressed as a goddess takes part in Kumari Puja, a ceremony in Nepal, a young migrant crawling through barbed wire fence in Texas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
22 min ago
Published
30 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iqtB
A Nepalese girl dressed as a goddess takes part in Kumari Puja, a mass worship ceremony for preteen girls, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 September. In Nepal, Kumari Puja is the tradition of selecting a Kumari, usually a preadolescent girl, to worship symbolically as a goddess.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Chelsea from Nicaragua looks on after crawling through a hole made in the razor wire to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas on September 25. Dozens of migrants arrived at the US-Mexico border on September 22, hoping to be allowed into the United States.
PHOTO : AFP
South Korean soldiers give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, September 26.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Refugees look on as they wait near a Red Cross registration centre in Goris, on September 26. Hundreds of vehicles were heading to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's lightning offensive against the separatist enclave, an AFP team at the scene said.
PHOTO : AFP
Firefighters try to put out an illegal fire in a forest area at the Cacau Pirera district in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil on September 25.
PHOTO : AFP
South Korea's Lee Ju-mi, Kang Hyun-kyung, Na Ah-reum and Shin Ji-eun compete in the women's team pursuit first round of cycling track event during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26.
PHOTO : AFP
Chinese players greet the audience after their victory against team Malaysia in the "Arena of Valor" Asian Games version final match during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26.
PHOTO : AFP
This photograph shows a family picture on the wall of a devastated house after the floodwater from Storm Daniel receded, in the village of Vlochos, central Greece.
PHOTO : AFP
Korea Military Academy personnel take part in a military parade to celebrate South Korea's 75th Armed Forces Day in Seoul on September 26.
PHOTO : AFP
Chinese players greet the audience after their victory against team Malaysia in the "Arena of Valor" Asian Games version final match during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top