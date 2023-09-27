Today in Pictures, Sept 27, 2023

A Nepalese girl dressed as a goddess takes part in Kumari Puja, a ceremony in Nepal, a young migrant crawling through barbed wire fence in Texas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
22 min ago
Published
30 min ago
A Nepalese girl dressed as a goddess takes part in Kumari Puja, a mass worship ceremony for preteen girls, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 September. In Nepal, Kumari Puja is the tradition of selecting a Kumari, usually a preadolescent girl, to worship symbolically as a goddess. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Chelsea from Nicaragua looks on after crawling through a hole made in the razor wire to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas on September 25. Dozens of migrants arrived at the US-Mexico border on September 22, hoping to be allowed into the United States. PHOTO : AFP
South Korean soldiers give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, September 26. PHOTO : REUTERS
Refugees look on as they wait near a Red Cross registration centre in Goris, on September 26. Hundreds of vehicles were heading to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's lightning offensive against the separatist enclave, an AFP team at the scene said. PHOTO : AFP
Firefighters try to put out an illegal fire in a forest area at the Cacau Pirera district in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil on September 25. PHOTO : AFP
South Korea's Lee Ju-mi, Kang Hyun-kyung, Na Ah-reum and Shin Ji-eun compete in the women's team pursuit first round of cycling track event during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26. PHOTO : AFP
Chinese players greet the audience after their victory against team Malaysia in the "Arena of Valor" Asian Games version final match during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26. PHOTO : AFP
This photograph shows a family picture on the wall of a devastated house after the floodwater from Storm Daniel receded, in the village of Vlochos, central Greece. PHOTO : AFP
Korea Military Academy personnel take part in a military parade to celebrate South Korea's 75th Armed Forces Day in Seoul on September 26. PHOTO : AFP
