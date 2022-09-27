Today in Pictures, Sept 27, 2022

Sustainability Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
51 sec ago
A visitor looks at a 'trash to treasure' art installation displayed at the Sustainability Expo 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 September 2022. The Sustainability Expo 2022 is being hosted to support the country's target of sustainable development goals by 2030, with hundreds of international and domestic companies exhibiting their sustainable development projects and products including innovations in healthcare, future food production, clean energy as well as agriculture technology. PHOTO: EPA
An Orthodox choir parade during the celebrations in the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, in Addis Ababa on September 26, 2022. - The Ethiopia Meskel celebration is an annual religious holiday in the Ethiopian Orthodox church. It commemorates the supposed discovery in the fourth century by the Roman Empress Helena of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified. PHOTO: AFP
Widow of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe carries her husband's urn during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. September 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presents a creation during the Botter Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This screengrab made from NASA live feed on September 26, 2022, shows Dimorphos just before the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact with the asteroid, as watched by the NASA team (bottom L) at DART headquarters in Laurel, Maryland. - NASA's DART spaceship on Monday struck the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a cosmic object devastating life on Earth. PHOTO: NASA
A person walks past antennae, part of the NOEMA (Northern Extended Millimeter Array) radio telescope on the « Plateau de Bure » near the Superdevoluy resort, on September 20, 2022. - The observatory is managed by the Institute of Millimetric Radio Astronomy (IRAM), jointly financed by France, Germany and Spain. NOEMA is the most powerful millimeter radio telescope in the northern hemisphere. PHOTO: AFP
A Kashmiri farmer takes out lotus stems from the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 September 2022. Kashmir is witnessing a spell of pleasant weather. PHOTO: EPA

