Today in Pictures, Sept 27, 2021

Day one of tightened Covid-19 restrictions, Little India lights up ahead of Deepavali, and other pictures around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
People having lunch alone or in pairs at Han’s in Chinatown Point on September 27, 2021, during the first day of tightened Covid-19 restrictions where the number of people dining in has been cut from five to two. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Deepavali light up at Little India on September 25, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Jaafar Zahida (front R), a Palestinian Shaolin Wushu (Kung Fu) master, trains youths at a playground during a martial arts class in the village of Halhoul, northwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on September 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Doormen wear floral themed suits as they work at Annabel's members club, decorated to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, in London, Britain, September 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
In an aerial view, blooms of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, turn the water green in Clear Lake at Redbud Park on September 26, 2021 in Clearlake, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
This aerial photo taken on September 24, 2021, shows a worker producing red lanterns ahahead of China's National Day in Danzhai, southwestern Guizhou province, China. PHOTO: AFP
People walk in front of an art installation called "L'albero di corallo" (Coral tree), in Alghero, Italy, September 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Turkish Air Force F16C Fighting Falcon takes part in the Malta International Airshow off the coast of Qawra, Malta September 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released in September 26, 2021, shows reticulated pythons in their cage at the house of Faisal Malikah in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on September 16, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Western lowland gorilla Imbi and her baby gorilla are seen at the zoo in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on September 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
