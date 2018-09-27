Today in Pictures, Sept 27, 2018

A model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection by French designer Guy Laroche during Paris Fashion Week, a cyclist riding before dawn in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection by French designer Guy Laroche during Paris Fashion Week, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cyclist riding before dawn with the moon above him in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga is silhouetted against the reflection of the sun on the ocean during a joint naval drill with British frigate HMS Argyle and Japanese destroyer Inazuma in the Indian Ocean, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Surfer Anker Olsen Frantzen, 17, of Norway, riding a wave under a rainbow during a free surf session on Sept 26, 2018, in Flakstad, northern Norway, at the eve of the Lofoten Masters 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Iraqi boys swimming in the Shatt al-Arab in Basra, Iraq, on Sept 9, 2018. Basra residents say salt seeping into the water supply has made it undrinkable and sent hundreds to a hospital.PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists looking at Terracotta Warriors and Horses in partially unearthed pits at the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, China, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tristan Robertson-Eyes, aged 7, playing with Elasti Plasti at the launch of Hamleys top Christmas toys, in London, Britain, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walks over stepping stones before the Han river and Seoul's skyline at Yeouido park, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A Red-shanked Douc Langur cub holds a cage at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Mermaid Community in Israel meeting at the Virgin Beach in Kiryat Yam near Haifa, Israel, Sept 26, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
