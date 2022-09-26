Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2022

Super Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Philippines, protests in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
Residents wade through flood water caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protestors during a demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of pro-government Iranians take part during a massive rally against the recent anti-government protests in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, September 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A rescuer walks down a staircase into a giant hole in a road, caused by the collapse of a drainage system due to heavy rains that hit the country, in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City, on September 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Buckingham Palace handout image released on September 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Local residents collect firewood to heat their homes, as they have no electricity, water and gas, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog stands behind a voting booth at a polling station during the snap election, in Rome, Italy, September 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This handout picture obtained on September 24, 2022, from the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses pour la Securite de l'Aviation Civile (BEA) shows an Aeropostale Boeing 737 aircraft after it overran the runway during its landing phase at night at Montpellier airport. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A Syrian shepherd leads his sheep next to the Qastoun dam, in the al-Ghab plain of the Hama province in central Syria, on September 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An art installation made of 10,000 luminous books by the Spanish art collective Luzinterruptus in the center of Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23, 2022. The books were collected in the previous months by residents of Utrecht on the occasion of the International Literature Festival Utrecht. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top