Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2022
Super Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Philippines, protests in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wrP5
Residents wade through flood water caused by typhoon Noru in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, September 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protestors during a demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of pro-government Iranians take part during a massive rally against the recent anti-government protests in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, September 25, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A rescuer walks down a staircase into a giant hole in a road, caused by the collapse of a drainage system due to heavy rains that hit the country, in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City, on September 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Buckingham Palace handout image released on September 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Local residents collect firewood to heat their homes, as they have no electricity, water and gas, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Izium, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog stands behind a voting booth at a polling station during the snap election, in Rome, Italy, September 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This handout picture obtained on September 24, 2022, from the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses pour la Securite de l'Aviation Civile (BEA) shows an Aeropostale Boeing 737 aircraft after it overran the runway during its landing phase at night at Montpellier airport.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A Syrian shepherd leads his sheep next to the Qastoun dam, in the al-Ghab plain of the Hama province in central Syria, on September 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An art installation made of 10,000 luminous books by the Spanish art collective Luzinterruptus in the center of Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23, 2022. The books were collected in the previous months by residents of Utrecht on the occasion of the International Literature Festival Utrecht.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top