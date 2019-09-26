Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2019

A man walks on a tsunami wall at Otsuchi Bay near the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Unosumai, Japan; participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance in Ahmedabad, India; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man walks on a tsunami wall at Otsuchi Bay near the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Unosumai, Japan, on Sept 24, 2019.
A pelican is pictured at Central Zoo in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept 25, 2019.
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept 25, 2019.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, as Britain's Prince Harry looks on at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept 25, 2019.
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for a picture during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance for the upcoming Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India on Sept 25, 2019.
Firefighters of Bolivia's army patrol an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest at Rancho Grande village in Robore on Sept 24, 2019.
Smoke trail from the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying Jessica Meir, Oleg Skripochka and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori as it blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Sept 25, 2019.
Sheep herders create a "lamb jam" on a warm day as they move their flock down Gunnison County Road 12 below Kebler Pass towards Paonia, Colorado on Sept 25, 2019.
Parents and relatives of some of the kidnapped 43 students of Ayotzinapa, as well as students of the Normal Rural Raul Isidro Burgos school, lead a rally in front of the headquarters of the Attorney General's Office in Mexico City on Sept 25, 2019.
A model gets her make-up adjusted as she attends the Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection presentation for fashion house Patou during Paris Fashion Week in France on Sept 25, 2019.
