Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2018

Botafogo Cove is seen from the hill of Sugarloaf Mountain, models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Yves Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.