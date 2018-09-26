Today in Pictures, Sept 26, 2018

Botafogo Cove is seen from the hill of Sugarloaf Mountain, models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Yves Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Botafogo Cove is seen from the hill of Sugarloaf Mountain, one of the most touristic places in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind it as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Yves Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Various designs are projected on the facade of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, on Sept 25, 2018, to commemorate the end of World War I 100 years ago in 1918.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A television reporter speaks to the camera during the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Brazilian soldiers patrol during an operation against drug gangs in Salgueiro slums complex in Sao Goncalo, Brazil, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A large whale carcass is seen on Wattamola Beach at the Royal National Park in Sydney, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
French M6 TV channel presenter Eglantine Emeye, wearing a Gandolfi 2 space suit, from Comex space division, walks for a TV programme on Sept 25, 2018 in Vitrolles, near Marseille, southern France.PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on Sept 25, 2018, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, shows a new high speed train travelling between Jerusalem and Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport with the Palestinian village of Beit Iksa in the background.PHOTO: AFP
An Indian artist works on a statue of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the forthcoming "Dushhera-Vijaya Dashami" festival at a workshop in Chennai, on Sept 25, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
