Today in Pictures, Sept 24, 2021

Wildfires continue to burn in California, US, blast at Tuas Incineration Plant kills one, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A firefighter with Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew carries a chain saw as the Windy Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California, on September 22, 2021.
A firefighter with Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew carries a chain saw as the Windy Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California, on September 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Uniformed personnel entering the Tuas Incineration Plant on September 23, 2021. A blast in the electrical switchroom at the plant killed one worker and injured two others.
Uniformed personnel entering the Tuas Incineration Plant on September 23, 2021. A blast in the electrical switchroom at the plant killed one worker and injured two others. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Boxes containing remains of South Korean soldiers who died for the country in the Korean war are placed on seats of the Presidential jet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021.
Boxes containing remains of South Korean soldiers who died for the country in the Korean war are placed on seats of the Presidential jet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA REUTERS
A man pushes his motorbike through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021.
A man pushes his motorbike through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Passersby are reflected in a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2021.
Passersby are reflected in a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, September 24, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of a rice paddy depicting an image of King Sejong, who reigned from 1418-50 during the Joseon Dynasty, made by planting colored rice plants in Yeoju, some 105km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, September 21, 2021.
An aerial view of a rice paddy depicting an image of King Sejong, who reigned from 1418-50 during the Joseon Dynasty, made by planting colored rice plants in Yeoju, some 105km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, September 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The full moon rises behind a tanker boat sailing on the South China Sea in Hong Kong, China, September 21, 2021.
The full moon rises behind a tanker boat sailing on the South China Sea in Hong Kong, China, September 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The performance 'TEARS' (2021) by British artist Monster Chetwynd is displayed at the show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, September 23, 2021.
The performance 'TEARS' (2021) by British artist Monster Chetwynd is displayed at the show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, September 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women row boats carrying lotus roots for cattle at Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 24, 2021.
Women row boats carrying lotus roots for cattle at Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor takes a photo with her cell phone of "Die Doppelgangerin, 2010", an artwork by Austrian avant-garde artist Valie Export depicting two intertwined scissors, exhibited in the Unlimited sector of Art Basel, the world's premier modern and conte
A visitor takes a photo with her cell phone of "Die Doppelgangerin, 2010", an artwork by Austrian avant-garde artist Valie Export depicting two intertwined scissors, exhibited in the Unlimited sector of Art Basel, the world's premier modern and contemporary art fair, in Basel, on September 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
