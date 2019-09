The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprising Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates, is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on Sept 23, 2019.

PHOTO: REUTERS