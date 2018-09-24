Today in Pictures, Sept 24, 2018

Aircrafts perform and spray yellow coloured smoke during the 25th anniversary of the Festa al Cel Airshow in Lleida, Spain, a male deer roars in a field in Republican landscape reserve Naliboksky near the village of Kozliki, Belarus and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Tigre's fans cheer for their team before the start of a Mexican Apertura 2018 tournament football match against Monterrey at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Indian artists work on a makeshift pandal made with wood, fiber, metal and bamboo by artist Anirban Das in Kolkata, India, on Sept 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian women walk up stairs while visiting Mehran Fort in Jodhpur, on Sept 22, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice during the Men's Team Time Trial of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Tirol, Austria, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian devotees carry a statue of Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A male deer roars in a field in Republican landscape reserve 'Naliboksky' near the village of Kozliki, Belarus, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man harvests dates from a palm tree in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Canadian circus troop Le Cirque du Soleil perform a show as a part of celebrations of the 88th Saudi National Day at the King Fahad stadium, in Riyadh, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Aircrafts perform and spray yellow couloured smoke during the 25th anniversary of the 'Festa al Cel' Airshow in Lleida, Spain, on Sept 22, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Yacht 'Regardless' races during the False Bay Yacht Club Spring Regatta series off Simonstown in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
