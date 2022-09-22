Today in Pictures, Sept 22, 2022

Protest in Moscow, Russia, astronauts blast off into space from Kazakhstan, and other pictures from around the world In Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Police officers detain a man following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by Russian President, in Moscow, on September 21, 2022. More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilisation of civilians to fight in Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 21, 2022, shows Ukrainian artillerymen firing from a cannon along the front line at an unknown location in Ukraine. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Internally displaced flood-affected people take refuge at a makeshift camp at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Marina Bay Sands was among the five iconic landmarks illuminated in commemoration of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, 2022, as part of a campaign to raise public awareness on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A Palestinian rides a camel as he passes by the destroyed Gaza airport in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip on September 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on September 22, 2022, shows a researcher holding a Madagascar hissing cockroach, mounted with a "backpack" of electronics and a solar cell that enables remote control of its movement, during a photo opportunity at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory of Japanese research institution Riken in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, September 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Farmers harvesting rice in a paddy during harvest season in Taizhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, September 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Thai participant carves patterns into a papaya during a fruit and vegetable carving competition at the 26th Thailand International Culinary Cup in Bangkok on September 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The five-meter tall sculpture titled 'Bronze Eroded Bunny (Large), 2022' by US artist Daniel Arsham is craned into position by technicians at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton, Britain, September 21, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top