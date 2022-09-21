Today in Pictures, Sept 21, 2022

Dutch King Willem-Alexander reads the Speech from the Throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives in the Koninklijke Schouwburg on 'Prinsjesdag' in The Hague, Netherlands on 20 September 2022. Next to him is Queen Maxima. Thousands of people are expected in the Hague for the first time after two years of coronavirus restrictions, to observe Budget Day.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE