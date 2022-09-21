Today in Pictures, Sept 21, 2022

Participants rehearse the Garba dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, immersive exhibition 'Cybernetic Dali' that opened its doors in Barcelona, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Participants from an art group wearing traditional dresses rehearse Garba dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad on September 20, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors at the immersive exhibition 'Cybernetic Dali' that opened its doors at the Ideal Digital Art Center in Barcelona, Spain on 20 September 2021. The exhibition offers an immersive experience through the dreamlike scenes created by Dali in his paintings with projections and interactive installations, holograms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A mural depicting a portrait of Julian Assange and created by Italian street artist Jorit Agoch, is on display on a multi-storey apartment block during the international festival Urban Morphogenesis, held in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow, Russia on September 20, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on September 21, 2022. Some 1,500 birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore were entered in the annual contest. PHOTO : AFP
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. Amini, 22, was detained on September 13 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She was declared dead on September 16 by state television after having spent three days in a coma. PHOTO : AFP
Dutch King Willem-Alexander reads the Speech from the Throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives in the Koninklijke Schouwburg on 'Prinsjesdag' in The Hague, Netherlands on 20 September 2022. Next to him is Queen Maxima. Thousands of people are expected in the Hague for the first time after two years of coronavirus restrictions, to observe Budget Day. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A member of the Sea Sheperd walks by a beached rorqual whale on the beach of Ploeven, western France on September 19, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Workers installs a flower display depicting China's space program ahead of the China's National Day in Beijing on September 21, 2022. PHOTO : AFP

