Today in Pictures, Sept 20, 2022
State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II, traditional costume parade of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Britain's King Charles III (L) and the rest of the royal family walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Royal guards march on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain on September 19, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
An Egyptian performer plays with fire during a show on Qatrani camp next to Lake Qarun Protectorate in Fayoum, Egypt.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Participants dressed as fools perform during the traditional costume parade of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany. The world renowned Beer festival is taking place from September 17 to October 3, 2022 without access restrictions, after the past two years' editions had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO : AFP
Egyptian volunteers arrange sacks with plastic wastes to build a Plastic Pyramid for The VeryNile NGO as part of a project to erect the largest plastic pyramid in the world, weighing 7,500 kg and made of plastic bottles collected by fishermen and volunteers from the Nile River, in Giza, Egypt.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A giant 30-metre high bronze statue representing an Amazon is seen in central Cotonou as a symbol of national identity and key part of its rich history to showcase in a bid to attract tourists to the country. Benin's historic female warriors known as the Amazones of Dahomey are legendary across West Africa, but a Hollywood production is bringing them again to the limelight.
PHOTO : AFP
This picture shows the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java as a backdrop for a video projection showcasing Indonesia's cultural heritage, as part of an event coinciding with the G20 Meeting on Culture taking place in Yogyakarta.
PHOTO : AFP
Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, are seen in the night sky over a camping tent, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden.
PHOTO : REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
