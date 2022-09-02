The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 2, 2022
Empty roads due to new lockdown measures in Chengdu, China, action from Volleyball World Championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
This aerial photo taken on September 1, 2022 shows nearly empty roads amid restrictions due to an outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
PHOTO : AFP
Yuantai Yu of China (R, facing) in action against Yuri Romano of Italy (R), Simone Anzani of Italy (C) and Daniele Lavia of Italy (2L) during the men Volleyball World Championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Royal well-wisher John Loughrey stands outside Kensington Palace, the former home of Princess Diana in London, Britain. Well-wishers have been leaving tributes to Princess Diana who died in car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Youths in colorful costumes perform at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain. The Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street carnival in Europe and returns to London after a two year break due to the coronavirus pandemic with more than a million people expected to attend the two-day celebration of Caribbean heritage
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Rosmah Mansor, the wife of the jailed former prime minister Najib Razak, arrives for the verdict in her corruption trial at the high court in Kuala Lumpur on September 1, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
People effected by floods move to higher grounds in Dadu district, Sindh province, Pakistan on 01 September 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,000 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's climate change minister said.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The installation 'Skull - Meditation Room' of French-US artist Niki de Saint Phalle is displayed during the press preview day of her exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland on 01 September 2022. The retrospective shows around 100 works of art until 08 January 2023.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Women wear masks depicting the Goddess Durga during a celebration ahead of the Durga Puja Festival, in Kolkata, India on 01 September 2022. Bengalis all over the world will be marking the Durga Puja festival from 01 to 05 October 2022, celebrating female power and the victory of good over evil.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Models present creations from the 2023 Spring/Summer collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan on 1 September 2022. The presentation of the 2023 Spring/Summer collections runs from 29 August to 03 September.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
