Today in Pictures, Sept 2, 2021

Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, US, torrential rains in New Delhi, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
43 min ago
Tiffany Miller is embraced by her daughter Desilynn, 6, as she holds her one year old godchild Charleigh, after the family returned to their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., September 1, 2021.
A man helps to lift a scooter of a man, as he fell at a waterlogged street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, September 1, 2021.
Chinese honour guards carry caskets containing the remains of their comrades during a handing over ceremony of some 109 Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War at the Incheon International Airport on September 2, 2021.
A firefighter hikes to extinguish hot spots of the Caldor fire in Meyers, Calif. on Aug. 31, 2021.
Comcast utility workers survey the damage from a tornado on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland on September 1, 2021.
A young Afghan refugee salutes a member of the U.S. Army as she waits on a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., August 31, 2021.
Art titled ‘When the odd ones out get in’ by Kray Chen seen outside the Singapore Art Museum on August 31, 2021.
The flags of the US and Australia are projected onto the sails of the Opera House to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between Australia, New Zealand and the US known as the ANZUS Treaty in Sydney on September 1, 2021.
Photo released by Telam news agency of an aerial view of southern right whales (Eubalaena australis) swimming near a man practicing standup paddleboarding in Nuevo Gulf, off the coast of Puerto Madryn, Chubut province, Argentina, on August 31, 2021.
Staff members demonstrate a ride on a raft at the "Skyhigh Falls" slide during a media tour in the Water World Ocean Park, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2021.
