Today in Pictures, Sept 19, 2023

Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concertgoers after the Robbie Williams concert at The Padang, on Sep 18, 2023. It took slightly more than an hour for the trash to be collected into smaller piles and bagged by cleaners. Rubbish bins could be found around the venue, but were mostly full.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY