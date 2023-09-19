The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Sept 19, 2023
A tilted car sitting above debris in Libya’s eastern city of Derna, a climate activist glued herself to the street in Berlin, Germany, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
29 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iqGB
A tilted car sitting above debris in Libya's eastern city of Derna on Sept 18, following deadly flash floods. A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort to help the grieving survivors slowly gathered pace.
PHOTO: AFP
A climate activist, who glued herself to the street in order to draw attention to the climate emergency, carrying a piece of road surface on her hand on Sept 18, in Berlin, Germany.
PHOTO: AFP
Greenpeace France activists scrawling the words Gas Kills on the side of the TotalEnergies Cape Ann liquefied natural gas terminal, anchored off the northern French port city of Le Havre, in the English Channel, on Sept 18.
PHOTO: AFP
An amphibious reaper machine cutting algae which covered the Canal de Saint-Quentin after a recent heatwave, in Vaucelles, France, on Sept 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People riding boats on the West Lake in Hangzhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept 18, ahead of the 19th Asian Games to be held in the city from Sept 23 till Oct 8.
PHOTO: AFP
Birds in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat, on Sept 18.
PHOTO: AFP
Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concertgoers after the Robbie Williams concert at The Padang, on Sep 18, 2023. It took slightly more than an hour for the trash to be collected into smaller piles and bagged by cleaners. Rubbish bins could be found around the venue, but were mostly full.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Mountaineers walking on Germany's highest peak, the Zugspitze mountain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sept 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged building following the deadly flash floods in Libya's eastern city of Derna, on Sept 18.
PHOTO: AFP
The setting sun creating a dramatic illumination of the clouds in the evening sky over trees in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 18
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top