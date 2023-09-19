Today in Pictures, Sept 19, 2023

A tilted car sitting above debris in Libya’s eastern city of Derna, a climate activist glued herself to the street in Berlin, Germany, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A tilted car sitting above debris in Libya's eastern city of Derna on Sept 18, following deadly flash floods. A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort to help the grieving survivors slowly gathered pace. PHOTO: AFP
A climate activist, who glued herself to the street in order to draw attention to the climate emergency, carrying a piece of road surface on her hand on Sept 18, in Berlin, Germany. PHOTO: AFP
Greenpeace France activists scrawling the words Gas Kills on the side of the TotalEnergies Cape Ann liquefied natural gas terminal, anchored off the northern French port city of Le Havre, in the English Channel, on Sept 18. PHOTO: AFP
An amphibious reaper machine cutting algae which covered the Canal de Saint-Quentin after a recent heatwave, in Vaucelles, France, on Sept 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
People riding boats on the West Lake in Hangzhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sept 18, ahead of the 19th Asian Games to be held in the city from Sept 23 till Oct 8. PHOTO: AFP
Birds in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat, on Sept 18. PHOTO: AFP
Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concertgoers after the Robbie Williams concert at The Padang, on Sep 18, 2023. It took slightly more than an hour for the trash to be collected into smaller piles and bagged by cleaners. Rubbish bins could be found around the venue, but were mostly full. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Mountaineers walking on Germany's highest peak, the Zugspitze mountain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sept 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged building following the deadly flash floods in Libya's eastern city of Derna, on Sept 18. PHOTO: AFP
The setting sun creating a dramatic illumination of the clouds in the evening sky over trees in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 18 PHOTO: EPA-EFE

