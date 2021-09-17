Today in Pictures, Sept 17, 2021

A photo released on September 16, 2021, shows children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, using microscopes as they attend an open-air class outside houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021.

PHOTO: REUTERS