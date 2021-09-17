Today in Pictures, Sept 17, 2021

Deepavali celebration highlights, Chinatown Complex reopens, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Deepavali celebrations starting next week will have heritage tours, food trails and cooking demonstrations among other activities, and a TikTok dance challenge (shown) for all races as seen in a photo taken on September 17, 2021, during a media previ
Deepavali celebrations starting next week will have heritage tours, food trails and cooking demonstrations among other activities, and a TikTok dance challenge (shown) for all races as seen in a photo taken on September 17, 2021, during a media preview. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Many of Chinatown Complex’s stalls food centre remained shuttered as seen in a photo taken on September 16, 2021. The complex reopened after being closed for 3½ days.
Many of Chinatown Complex’s stalls food centre remained shuttered as seen in a photo taken on September 16, 2021. The complex reopened after being closed for 3½ days. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
A photo released on September 16, 2021, shows children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, using microscopes as they attend an open-air class outside houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of t
A photo released on September 16, 2021, shows children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, using microscopes as they attend an open-air class outside houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors wearing protective masks watch a movie at a cinema as it is reopened after the ease of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 16, 2021.
Visitors wearing protective masks watch a movie at a cinema as it is reopened after the ease of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Taliban sits inside the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul on September 16, 2021.
A member of the Taliban sits inside the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul on September 16, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on September 15, 2021 shows a view of the Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Aba, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
This aerial photo taken on September 15, 2021 shows a view of the Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Aba, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. PHOTO: AFP
A man crosses a street in Tokyo on September 16, 2021.
A man crosses a street in Tokyo on September 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters spray disinfectant at the Yangzhou East train station in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 16, 2021.
Firefighters spray disinfectant at the Yangzhou East train station in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo taken on September 16, 2021, shows a retired Boeing aircraft placed on a seaside cliff to lure tourists and be turned into a villa near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency, on Indonesia resort island of Bali, September 14, 2021.
A photo taken on September 16, 2021, shows a retired Boeing aircraft placed on a seaside cliff to lure tourists and be turned into a villa near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency, on Indonesia resort island of Bali, September 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Swiss artist HR Giger's sculpture "Necronom (Alien III)" is on display as part of the "HR Giger & Mire Lee" exhibition, at the Schinkel Pavillon gallery in Berlin, on September 15, 2021, during the Berlin Art Week.
Swiss artist HR Giger's sculpture "Necronom (Alien III)" is on display as part of the "HR Giger & Mire Lee" exhibition, at the Schinkel Pavillon gallery in Berlin, on September 15, 2021, during the Berlin Art Week.PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 