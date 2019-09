Paralympian Theresa Goh announced her retirement from competitive swimming on September 16. 2019. The 32-year-old, pictured here with her cats Lobster and Sebastian, had a competitive swimming career spanning 20 years that saw her claim a bronze at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and a world title in 2006 – then a first for any Singaporean swimmer. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO