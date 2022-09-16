The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 16, 2022
Palestinian mourners attend the funeral of a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, members of the police visit the observation deck of a Chinese-built Lotus Tower in Sri Lanka, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Palestinian mourners attend the funeral of Uday Salah, 17, in the village of Kafr Kod, east of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, on Sept 15, 2022. The Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes with the Israeli army near Jenin, medical sources said.
PHOTO: AFP
Police personnel visit the observation deck of the Sri Lankan 'white elephant' Chinese-built Lotus Tower after it was opened for public in Colombo on Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Sept 16, 2022. South Korea repatriated the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.
PHOTO: AFP
Yoon Ji-a poses for photographs with her daughter amid a cosmos flower field at a park in Anseong, South Korea, Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk as Tower Bridge is reflected in a tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London, Britain, Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Players observe a minute's silence to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Scotland's Rangers and Italy's Napoli at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sept 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Colombian soldiers hang on a rope from a helicopter during exercise at the military base in Tolemaida, Colombia, on Sept 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian artillerymen fire a self-propelled 203mm cannon "2s7 Pion" at the southern frontline of Ukraine on Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A scavenger goes through a pile of waste at a dump site in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of a deforested area of the Amazonia rainforest in the surroundings of the BR-319 highway at the city of Humaita, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Models display outfits by Duyos during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Sept 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
