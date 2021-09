United States Olympic gymnasts, from left: Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and United States gymnast Maggie Nichols, prepare to testify before a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, to review the Larry Nassar sexual abuse investigation. Nassar, who is serving what amounts to life in prison for sexual misconduct, was able to molest more than 70 girls and women while the F.B.I. failed to act, an inspector general’s report said.

PHOTO: POOL VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES