Nur Hakiman Abdullah (jumping), 11, having fun in the water with his brother Muhammad Al Amien Ramli, 29, and their niece Siti Khadijah Lokman, 3, at East Coast Park on 15 September 2019. Singaporeans ventured out on Sunday when there was a slight respite from the haze that shrouded the island over the weekend. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO