Today in Pictures, Sept 15, 2022

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, a French Rafale fighter jet landing at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II's, adorned with the Imperial State Crown is pictured inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque, in London on Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A photographer takes pictures of a model during an outdoor photoshoot in a street in Beijing, China, Sept 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A French Rafale fighter jet landing at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, Sept 15, 2022, as part of a force projection operation known as the Pegase mission to reaffirm bilateral ties between the two nations. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Italy's Sofia Raffaeli competes in the individual all-around qualification round during the 39th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the Arena Armeets in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Guests hold their smartphones to record the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian show during New York Fashion Week on Sept 13, 2022 in New York city. PHOTO: AFP
Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person attends the Hall des Lumieres immersive digital art debut exhibition “Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion,” on Sept 13, 2022, in New York City. The immersive exhibit at the former Emigrant Savings Bank features the iconic works of Gustav Klimt and several other artists. PHOTO: AFP
Newly recruited Taliban fighters parade in armoured vehicles after their graduation ceremony in Herat, Sept 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq, Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

