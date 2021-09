An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family pray in front of a fish aquarium at a zoo in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv on September 14, 2021, as they perform the “Tashlich” ritual during which "sins are cast into the water to the fish", ahead of the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish calendar, which this year will start at sunset on September 15.

PHOTO: AFP