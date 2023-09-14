Today in Pictures, Sept 14, 2023

A model showcasing a hat during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, singer Shakira performing during the MTV Video Music Awards in the US, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A model displays a creation from the Saint Joy collection by Bian Huizhong during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on September 13. PHOTO : AFP
Colombian singer Shakira performs on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12. PHOTO : AFP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on September 13. PHOTO : REUTERS
An aerial picture issued on September 13, shows a night-time view of the Crescent Lake oasis, amid the 6th Silk Road Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang, Gansu Province. The Sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) Cultural Expo was held from 06 to 07 September in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, under the theme 'Connecting with the World: Cultural Exchanges and Mutual Learning'. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Devotees gather at the Bagmati River to commemorate their deceased fathers at the sacred shrine of Lord Shiva, Gokarneswor Shrine, near Kathmandu, Nepal on 14 September. On Father's Day, sons and daughters show their gratitude to their fathers, bringing them presents, sweets and fruits. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
In this picture taken on September 12, firefighters try to extinguish a peatland fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra.. Indonesia. PHOTO : AFP
A municipal worker fumigates a housing colony as a preventive measure against mosquito-borne diseases next to idols of the elephant-headed Hindu deity 'Ganesha' ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, India on September 13. PHOTO : AFP
Rescue workers carry a body after recovering from the rubble of an earthquake-damaged house in Imi N'Tala village, Morocco on September 13. Rescue teams stepped up to bring relief to devastated Moroccan mountain villages on September 13 as the chances faded fast for finding survivors from the powerful earthquake which killed 2,900 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. PHOTO : AFP

