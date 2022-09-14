The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 14, 2022
Workers on a blanket covering snow in Switzerland, a stampede in Kenya ahead of William Ruto's inauguration ceremony, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
37 min ago
A picture taken on Sept 13, 2022, at Glacier 3000 resort above Les Diablerets shows workers on a blanket covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it from melting next to the Tsanfleuron pass free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years. The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely.
PHOTO: AFP
A person walks through an exit beneath an image of Adele Bloch-Bauer by artist Gustav Klimt during a press preview for Hall des Lumieres, a new permanent center for immersive digital art opening with the exhibition "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the public shelters from the rain beneath a Union flag-themed umbrella as they look at flowers and tributes left in Green Park in London on Sept 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 8.
PHOTO: AFP
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Sept 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman gestures for help as Kenyan security forces intervene during a stampede at the entrance of the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13, 2022, ahead of William Ruto's inauguration ceremony.
PHOTO: AFP
Local residents crowd near a car distributing humanitarian aid, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Balakliia, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists run for cover as police fire tear gas and water canons as they march towards Chief Minister Office over the issue of an education recruitment scam corruption in Kolkata, India, Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A firefighter watches the fire while protecting structures, as the Mosquito Fire burns in Foresthill, California, U.S., Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Steam rises from chimneys of a power plant during early morning hours in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sept 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on Sept 12, 2022 shows people riding a train at a lantern show during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province.
PHOTO: AFP
Women who were victims of breast cancer pose for a picture during the 2022 edition of "A brushstroke for life" in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sept 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A labourer sleeps on a pile of coconuts in a wholesale market at the Yangon jetty in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
