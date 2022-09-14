Today in Pictures, Sept 14, 2022

A picture taken on Sept 13, 2022, at Glacier 3000 resort above Les Diablerets shows workers on a blanket covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it from melting next to the Tsanfleuron pass free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years. The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely.

