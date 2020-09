Japanese women wearing 'yukata' casual summer kimono take selfies at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Sept 13, 2020. Asakusa is one of Tokyo's most-visited areas and is usually crowded with tourists. In Japan, the numbers of visitors from abroad fell by 99.9 percent from a year earlier in July due to the ban for entries of foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE