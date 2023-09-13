The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 13, 2023
A miner is seen inside a salt mine in Heilbronn, Germany, race horses and riders in action in Laytown, Ireland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iTab
A miner is seen in a salt mine where construction is underway to build the 700 km long SuedLink electric power line to transport 'green energy' from wind turbines from the northern coast to the country's south at the Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke salt mine in Heilbronn, Germany, on Sept 12.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Jockeys in action during the Pride Of Place Maiden Laytown Race at the Laytown Racecourse in Ireland on Sept 12.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A volunteer reacting amid the rubble of destroyed houses in the village of Douzrou on Sept 12, following a 6.8-magnitude quake. Hopes dimmed in Morocco's search for survivors, four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,800 people, most of them in remote villages of the High Atlas Mountains.
PHOTO: AFP
A man looking at damaged cars, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Derna, Libya on Sept 12. Thousands of people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing after the floods burst some dams which swept away buildings and wiped out much of the eastern coastal city.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is seen during installation on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on Sept 12.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italian Air Force Eurofighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai, Lithuania, on Sept 12.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Devotees gathering to worship the 'Dipankar Buddha' during the 'Pancha Daan' festival in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Sept 12.
PHOTO: AFP
A land art painting called All Of Us!, highlighting the plight of civilians in armed conflicts and created by Swiss French artist SAYPE, dialogues with the Broken Chair, on the Place des Nations in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sept 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes visiting Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept 12.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Reggie nuzzling Lance Bombardier Heather Stark, as horses are being prepared ahead of a rehearsal at the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, London, on Sept 12. The Musical Drive of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery which involves controlling teams of six horses pulling wheeled guns at high speed, will perform at London International Horse Show.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
