Today in Pictures, Sept 13, 2022
Firefighters protect houses threatened by a wildfire in southwestern France, the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Scotland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
58 sec ago
This photo taken late on Sept 12, 2022 shows firefighters at work to protect houses threatened by a wildfire in Saumos near Bordeaux, southwestern France.
PHOTO: AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants, mostly from Venezuela, walk near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river, in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sept 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Sept 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An image of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth is seen as people are reflected in glass, near Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Sept 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tetyana Ponomarchuk, deputy head of social care, 61, comforts Tanya, 12, who is autistic and does not speak, at a facility for people with special needs, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, June 7, 2022. Tanya, like nine in 10 of the children in Ukraine's orphanage system, is a "social orphan" – children whose parents are unable to care for them or denied parental rights under Ukrainian law.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Employees of a supermarket clean debris from the parking lot of the store in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sept 12, 2022. Russian strikes on the city have knocked out power to thousands of civilians.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
This picture taken on Aug 30, 2022 shows cockatoos looking for food in a garbage bin near restaurants in the New South Wales coastal city of Wollongong, Australia.
PHOTO: AFP
Orthodox Christian believers carry a 500m long Russian and Serbian national flags banner as they attend a ‘Joint prayer for salvation of Serbia', a rally "for mariage and family" called by the Serbian Orthodox Church against an upcoming Europride event, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept, 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
State Ballet Berlin (Staatsballett Berlin) ensemble perform their program "From Berlin with love" on the deck of a ship touring Berlin's landmarks at Spree river, Germany, Sept 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
