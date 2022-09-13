Today in Pictures, Sept 13, 2022

Tetyana Ponomarchuk, deputy head of social care, 61, comforts Tanya, 12, who is autistic and does not speak, at a facility for people with special needs, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, June 7, 2022. Tanya, like nine in 10 of the children in Ukraine's orphanage system, is a "social orphan" – children whose parents are unable to care for them or denied parental rights under Ukrainian law.

PHOTO: REUTERS