Today in Pictures, Sept 13, 2021

Chinatown Complex closes for deep cleaning, Afghan evacuees arrive in Incheon, South Korea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
Personnel in PPE are seen at the wet market section of Chinatown Complex as deep cleaning takes place on September 13, 2021. The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a late night notice on Saturday, said 66 cases have been linked to a cluster in Chinatown Complex. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Afghan evacuees, who supported the South Korean government's activities in Afghanistan, arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, August 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People cross a street during a downpour of rain brought by Typhoon Chanthu in Keelung city, Taiwan, September 12, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A person takes pictures of the Tribute in Light art installation on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor walks around the Washington monument as American flags are held at half staff in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man uses a newspaper to shield himself from a drizzle while crossing a road in Tampines on Sept 13, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Steven LoBue of USA dives during the 2021 Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, September 12, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Models interact while they present protective suits made for medical professionals, designed by the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in collaboration with Dishang, during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China September 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Emma Raducanu (L) celebrates with the trophy next to runner-up Canada's Leylah Fernandez after the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after winning his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
