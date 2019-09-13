Today in Pictures, Sept 13, 2019

Indonesian Muslims offer special prayers asking for rain in Pekanbaru, Riau province; a member of staff at Morton & Eden auctioneers in London holds an extremely rare early Islamic gold coin dating back to the year 723, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A car is stuck in a flooded street as torrential rains hit Orihuela, near Murcia, south-eastern Spain, on Sept 12, 2019.
A car is stuck in a flooded street as torrential rains hit Orihuela, near Murcia, south-eastern Spain, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on Sept 12, 2019.
A passenger plane passes in front of the moon as it makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A newly born lion cub is held up at Rafah Zoo, in a Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, on Sept 12, 2019.
A newly born lion cub is held up at Rafah Zoo, in a Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe lies in state, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sept 12, 2019.
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe lies in state, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian devotees move a statue of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh to be immersed in the Arabian sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, on Sept 12, 2019.
Indian devotees move a statue of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh to be immersed in the Arabian sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A "fire dragon" has its head held up as participants take part in the annual Tai Hang "fire dragon" event, one of the highlights of the city's mid-autumn festival, in Hong Kong, on Sept 12, 2019.
A "fire dragon" has its head held up as participants take part in the annual Tai Hang "fire dragon" event, one of the highlights of the city's mid-autumn festival, in Hong Kong, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A member of staff at Morton & Eden auctioneers holds an extremely rare early Islamic gold coin, known as the Umayyad gold dinar, which dates back to AD723, in London, Britain, on Sept 12, 2019.
A member of staff at Morton & Eden auctioneers holds an extremely rare early Islamic gold coin, known as the Umayyad gold dinar, which dates back to AD723, in London, Britain, on Sept 12, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Attendees at the Singapore International Indian Expo organised by SPH papers tabla! and Tamil Murasu together with De Ideaz, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, on Sept 12, 2019.
Attendees at the Singapore International Indian Expo organised by SPH papers tabla! and Tamil Murasu together with De Ideaz, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, on Sept 12, 2019.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A man looks out at hazy skies in Bishan, Singapore, on Sept 12, 2019 at 3.25pm.
A man looks out at hazy skies in Bishan, Singapore, on Sept 12, 2019 at 3.25pm.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Indonesian Muslims offer special prayers asking for rain in Pekanbaru, Riau province, on Sept 13, 2019, as haze from rainforest fires envelop the South-east Asian region.
Indonesian Muslims offer special prayers asking for rain in Pekanbaru, Riau province, on Sept 13, 2019, as haze from rainforest fires envelop the South-east Asian region.PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 