Today in Pictures, Sept 12, 2022
Tribute in Light for the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being driven through Scotland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
A person looks toward the Tribute in Light for the remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Members of the public watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
A model displays a creation from the Fantasy Westward Journey x Sucun collection by designer Zhang Yan during China Fashion Week in Beijing.
PHOTO : AFP
People look at a cruise vessel and the full moon on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during the mid-autumn festival in Shanghai on September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha during an immersion procession to the Arabian sea on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
PHOTO : AFP
Italian Airforce jets fly over the track ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Iraqi and Iranian Shiite Muslim pilgrims walk in the central Iraqi city of Najaf toward Karbala, to take part in the Arbaeen religious festival, on September 11, 2022. Each year, pilgrims converge in large numbers to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala ahead of Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein.
PHOTO : AFP
Singapore netball players huddle before the final against Sri Lanka of the Asian Netball Championship at OCBC Arena on Sep 11, 2022.
ST PHOTO : KEVIN LIM
People inspect the damage at a residential building destroyed by a strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine
on September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty on Kazakhstan September 11, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
