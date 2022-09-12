Today in Pictures, Sept 12, 2022

Iraqi and Iranian Shiite Muslim pilgrims walk in the central Iraqi city of Najaf toward Karbala, to take part in the Arbaeen religious festival, on September 11, 2022. Each year, pilgrims converge in large numbers to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala ahead of Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein.

PHOTO : AFP