A scientist holds a golden frog at the research center of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) located in Gamboa, a rainforest near Panama City, Panama, 11 September 2019. STRI scientists are freezing sperm from the golden frog in another effort to prevent the extinction of this amphibious national symbol of Panama, which is seriously threatened by the deadly chytrid fungus. PHOTO: EPA-EFE