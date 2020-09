Madam Lim Ee Chin may be 81 years old and have heart issues. But instead of fleeing to safety when a fire broke out in her neighbour’s Jurong West Housing Board flat on National Day on Aug 9, she rushed to help him. For her bravery, the Singapore Civil Defence Force honoured Madam Lim with the Community First Responder Award. She is the oldest recipient of the award. Madam Lim is seen in a photograph taken on Sept 10, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR