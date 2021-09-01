Today in Pictures, Sept 1, 2021

Five people injured after car runs up pavement in River Valley Close, National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Police at the scene of the incident in River Valley Close on August 30, 2021. Two children were among five people hurt after a car ran up a pavement. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
This handout photo from Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on August 31, 2021, shows Malaysian soldiers taking part in the 64th National Day celebrations at National Heroes Square in Putrajaya. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics. PHOTO: U.S. ARMY VIA REUTERS
An activist wearing a wedding dress reacts as she stands in the police vehicle during an Extinction Rebellion protest, in London, Britain, August 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fuel leaks from a capsized boat along Bayou Lafourche in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Galliano, Louisiana, U.S., August 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Abandoned tents are seen at the Reading Festival campsite after the event, in Reading, Britain, August 31, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on August 31, 2021, shows a worker sorting the ribs of a triceratops ahead of its assembling in a gallery where it is scheduled to be unveiled ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October.PHOTO: AFP
This aerial view shows a road going through flooded salt mining pits during Senegal’s wet season in Palmarin on August 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor walks through the foam filled room at the immersive art experience "Every wall is a door" by Tokyo based group of artists TeamLab, at Superblue Miami in Miami, on August 31, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Piotr Van Montagu of Belgium in action at the archery event in Yumenoshima Archery Field during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 31, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
