Today in Pictures, Sep 5, 2023

Vehicles departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, aerial view of the Petare neighbourhood in Caracas, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Vehicles departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, U.S., Sep 4. REUTERS
Aerial view of the Petare neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela on Sep 3. AFP
Performers from the National Youth Theatre rehearsing Nest, a new site-specific theatre show exploring climate change at RSPB St. Aidan’s Nature Reserve in Leeds, Britain, Sep 4. EPA-EFE
Members of the Spanish Civil Guard search and rescue team looking for a missing person by a bridge that had partially collapsed, following heavy rain in Aldea del Fresno, Spain Sep 4. REUTERS
Shiite Muslim devotees taking part in a mourning ceremony at the Shrine of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, in Iraq's central holy city of Karbala on Sep 3. AFP
Revellers taking part in a J'ouvert celebration in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Sep 4. REUTERS
Actress Bella Thorne posing during the red carpet of the movie "Priscilla" presented in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on Sep 4. AFP
Indian college girls with their faces painted in blue and red and dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali posing for photographs during the Janamashtami festival celebrations at the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) college in Mumbai, India, Sep 4. EPA-EFE
An environmental activist of Greenpeace standing in a pond next to a sunken old car during a protest close to the venue of the International Motor Show (IAA) held in Munich, southern Germany, on Sep 4. AFP
Protesters holding up signs reading "Revealing the truth is the way to pay respect" during a rally demanding the protection of teachers' rights in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Sep 4. AFP

