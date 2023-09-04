The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sep 4, 2023
America’s KC Lightfoot in action during the ISTAF Berlin in Berlin, a model backstage during the Budapest Central European Fashion Week, in Budapest, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
America's KC Lightfoot in action during the men's pole vault at the ISTAF Berlin athletics meet held at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany on Sep 3.
REUTERS
A model is portrayed backstage during the 12th edition of the Budapest Central European Fashion Week, in Budapest, Hungary, Sep 3.
EPA-EFE
Over 50 dogs, mostly golden retrivers, and their owners gathering for a mass golden retriever event at an open field along Parry Avenue on Sept 3.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A rainbow seen over flooding on a desert plain on Sep 1, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
AFP
From left: Melody Faith Ng leading her friend Natalie Loh, during the blindfold run segment of their 3km run. The tertiary students, both 19, were participating in the Run for Inclusion 2023 event held at the Singapore Turf Club on Sep 2.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai in action with Aston Villa's Lucas Digne during the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain on Sep 3.
REUTERS
Rowers taking part in the annual gondolas and boats Historical Regatta (Regata Storica) on the Grand Canal in Venice on Sep 3.
AFP
Riders crashing at the start of the MotoGP race Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain on Sep 3.
REUTERS
Croatia's Borna Gojo returning the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on Sep 3, 2023.
AFP
People walking on the beach in front of the skyline of Liverpool on the banks of the River Mersey in Wallasey, Britain, Sep 3.
REUTERS
