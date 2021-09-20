Today in Pictures, Sep 20, 2021

Bystanders walk near the Arc de Triomphe, wrapped in silver-blue fabric, as it was designed by late artist Christo, in Paris as part of the 38th European Heritage Days and the launch of the Cultural Olympiad in Paris, on September 19, 2021. Work has begun on wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in silvery-blue fabric as a posthumous tribute to the artist Christo, who had dreamt of the project for decades. Bulgarian-born Christo, a longtime Paris resident, had plans for sheathing the imposing war memorial at the top of the Champs-Elysees while renting an apartment near it in the 1960s.

AFP