Today in Pictures, Sep 20, 2021

People visit the lanterns display set up for the Mid-Autumn Festival in the fishing village of Tai O in Hong Kong, China, Leopard Racing Team Italian rider Dennis Foggia on his way to win the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico, Italy, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
32 sec ago
People visit the lanterns display set up for the Mid-Autumn Festival in the fishing village of Tai O in Hong Kong, China. According to the Lunar Year calendar this year, the festival falls on September 21, 2021.EPA
Leopard Racing Team Italian rider Dennis Foggia (Front) competes on his way to win the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli on September 19, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy.AFP
Volunteers carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India on September 19, 2021. Ganesha Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The ten-day-long event is observed all over India. Idols of the Hindu deity are worshipped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents as well as at devotees' homes before they are immersed into water bodies.
Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma on September 19, 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands today spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971.AFP
French highliner Nathan Paulin performs, for the second time, on a 70-metre-high slackline spanning 670 metres between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot, as part of the 38th European Heritage Days and the launch of the Cultural Olympiad in Paris, on September 19, 2021. From the first floor of the Eiffel Tower to the Theatre National de Chaillot, the performance is the longest highline crossing in an urban environment. AFP
Bystanders walk near the Arc de Triomphe, wrapped in silver-blue fabric, as it was designed by late artist Christo, in Paris as part of the 38th European Heritage Days and the launch of the Cultural Olympiad in Paris, on September 19, 2021. Work has begun on wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in silvery-blue fabric as a posthumous tribute to the artist Christo, who had dreamt of the project for decades. Bulgarian-born Christo, a longtime Paris resident, had plans for sheathing the imposing war memorial at the top of the Champs-Elysees while renting an apartment near it in the 1960s.AFP
In this elevated view, people walk through the flags of the 'In America: Remember' public art installation near the Washington Monument on September 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The installation commemorates all the Americans who have died due to COVID-19. It's based on a concept by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, and includes more than 650,000 small plastic flags, some with personal messages to those who have died, planted in 20 acres of the National Mall. AFP
Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, on September 15, 2021. AFP
A Cincinnati Bengals fan before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021Reuters
This photograph shows large stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, on September 17, 2021. This UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 is on a 2,134-metre-high mountain including giant 10-meter high, seated statues of King Antiochus I himself surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, which was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer. AFP