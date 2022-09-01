Today in Pictures, Sep 1, 2022

In an aerial view, hundreds of dead fish are seen floating in the waters of Lake Merritt, a tidal lagoon of the San Francisco Bay in Oakland, California. Tens of thousands of dead fish, including sharks, sturgeon and large striped bass, are showing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and its waterways as a widespread algal bloom continues more than a month after first being detected. The algae is not believed to be immediately harmful to humans but could be fatal to fish and other marine life if exposed in high concentrations.

PHOTO : AFP