Today in Pictures, Sep 1, 2022
Route Fire burns near California, U.S, "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
An aircraft drops retardant as the Route Fire burns near Castaic, California, U.S on August 31, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain on August 31, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A reveller lies on a street flooded with crushed tomato during the annual "Tomatina" festival in the eastern town of Bunol, on August 31, 2022. The iconic fiesta, which is billed as "the world's biggest food fight" has become a major draw for foreigners, in particular from Britain, Japan and the United States.
PHOTO : AFP
A man rides on his donkey cart during a heavy rainfall in the flood hit Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, Pakistan. Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on August 30 to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives.
PHOTO : AFP
Local resident Nui and her husband having a picnic in a park with their pet parrots in Phuket, Thailand on August 31, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A model displays a creation from the UCF 2023 S/S Collection by UCF design team at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO : AFP
Kyrgyz artists performing during the celebration of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan in the Chonkurchak Gorge, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 31 August 2022. Kyrgyzstan celebrates annually its Independence Day 31 August. Thirty-one years ago, the Supreme Soviet of Kyrgyzstan adopted a declaration of Kyrgyzstan's independence from the Soviet Union and the former Soviet republic became an independent state.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Liverpool's Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho (2nd L) scores their late second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. Liverpool won the game 2-1.
PHOTO : AFP
In an aerial view, hundreds of dead fish are seen floating in the waters of Lake Merritt, a tidal lagoon of the San Francisco Bay in Oakland, California. Tens of thousands of dead fish, including sharks, sturgeon and large striped bass, are showing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and its waterways as a widespread algal bloom continues more than a month after first being detected. The algae is not believed to be immediately harmful to humans but could be fatal to fish and other marine life if exposed in high concentrations.
PHOTO : AFP
