Today in Pictures, Oct 9, 2023

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting rockets, a heart-shaped puddle in Brazil and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
11 min ago
Published
57 min ago
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke and flames billowing after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, on Oct 7. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view showing people inspecting the destroyed Al-Aklouk Tower following Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, on Oct 8. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Performers during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 8. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
An aerial view of a heart-shaped puddle at Puraquequara Lake in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Oct 6. The riverside population has suffered from the lack of water caused by the severe drought in the north of the country. PHOTO: AFP
People struggling with umbrellas while walking against strong wind, as Typhoon Koinu approaches Hong Kong, on Oct 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man watching the illumination at Humboldt University's Faculty of Law during the Festival of Lights, in Berlin, Germany, on Oct 6. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walking past construction vehicles covered in debris caused by flash floods after a lake burst in Rangpo, Sikkim state, India, on Oct 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial picture showing freshly dug graves at the cemetery in the village of Hroza, near Kharkiv, where at least 52 people were killed in a missile attack amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, on Oct 8. PHOTO: REUTERS
Athletes competing in the men's kayak cross single during the International Canoe Federation, Canoe Slalom World Cup, as part of the 2024 Olympic Games Test Event, in Vaires-sur-Marne, near Paris, on Oct 8. PHOTO: AFP

