Today in Pictures, Oct 7, 2022

A local resident watches a destroyed building through a fence after an airstrike by Russian, Iranian-made, drones hit Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One person was injured in an attack with Iranian-made drones in the town of Bila Tserkva southwest of Kyiv, the region's governor said October 5, 2022. "During the night, the enemy carried out strikes with Shahed-136 type kamikaze drones against Bila Tserkva," governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on social media.

AFP