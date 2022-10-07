The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Oct 7, 2022
A woman dressed as a mermaid performs in Moscow, Russia, people wearing costumes attend the 2022 New York Comic Con in the U.S., and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A woman dressed as a mermaid performs in an aquarium before the premiere of the show 'Sea Symphony Vivaldi Four Seasons' with the participation of the Imperialis Orchestra at the Moskvarium in Moscow, Russia, Oct 06, 2022. The Moskvarium, the largest aquarium in Europe, features 80 fish tanks with more than 12,000 marine and freshwater inhabitants.
EPA-EFE
People wearing costumes attend the 2022 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022.
REUTERS
A local resident watches a destroyed building through a fence after an airstrike by Russian, Iranian-made, drones hit Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One person was injured in an attack with Iranian-made drones in the town of Bila Tserkva southwest of Kyiv, the region's governor said October 5, 2022. "During the night, the enemy carried out strikes with Shahed-136 type kamikaze drones against Bila Tserkva," governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on social media.
AFP
Cinemagoers line up to watch the film Blonde at a cinema in Havana, Cuba, October 6, 2022.
REUTERS
A local resident stands next to sandbags in Kyiv on October 6, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
AFP
This photograph taken on October 6, 2022 shows the temporary installation of French artist Daniel Buren at the Liege-Guillemins railway station in Liege.
AFP
A group of Tzotzil indigenous people react in village of Majomut, after being displaced from their town of Santa Martha, due to the confrontation by lands between two armed groups in Santa Martha, municipality of Chenalho, state of Chiapas, Mexico October 6, 2022.
REUTERS
The Charles Bridge at sunrise, prior to opening session of the European summit in Prague on October 6, 2022. Leaders from over 40 countries are set to meet in Prague on October 6, 2022, to launch the "European Political Community".
AFP
The lignite-fired power station operated by German energy giant RWE in Neurath, western Germany on October 5, 2022. German energy provider RWE brought forward its exit from coal power to 2030 on October 4, 2022 amid fears the country's plans to abandon fossil fuels are wobbling following the energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
AFP
A hunter rides his horse in the Forest of Troncais during a deer hunt with hounds near Montlucon, central France on October 2, 2022.
AFP
