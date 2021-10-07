Today in Pictures, Oct 7, 2021

Disinfection of Snowalk theme park ahead of reopening in Kuala Lumpur, vaccination of students in Thailand and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Workers wearing protective face masks spray disinfectant inside Snowalk before the reopening of the I-City theme park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 6, 2021.
Medical workers administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus to school students at a vaccination centre in southern Thailand's Pattani province on October 7, 2021.
Monks dry all of the 1,270 Tripitaka Koreana books in the sun to prevent them from being corroded and blighted after the rainy season at Haeinsa Temple in Hapcheon, South Korea, October 7, 2021.
Guests touring Tulipmania at Gardens by the Bay Flower Dome on October 7, 2021. The 4m-tall yurt is a dwelling of nomadic Kazakhs.
In this handout photo released by Mundo Marino Foundation on October 5, 2021, rescuers help a stranded humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) on the shores of Argentine sea at Lucila del Mar, Buenos Aires province.
Zaker, 12, poses for a photo as he sells flags of the Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the street in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021.
A man practices yoga along a footpath in Amritsar on October 6, 2021.
The 3-D twin of Michelangelo's David statue is pictured in the Italian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 5, 2021.
Guinho, 32, and Catarina, 3, put a windmill in memory of a friend and other people who died due to the coronavirus disease in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 6, 2021.
An aerial view shows a forest formation reading "Lenin" planted in 1970 to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Vladimir Lenin, founder of the Soviet state, near the town of Tyukalinsk in Omsk Region, Russia, October 6, 2021.
