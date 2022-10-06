Today in Pictures, Oct 6, 2022

People pay tribute to victims of soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, floods in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
54 min ago
People gather to pray in memory of the victims of a stampede, that killed at least 131 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on Oct 5, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
Children play on a flooded street after heavy rainfall near Tha-it mosque in Nonthaburi province outskirt of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial picture shows a flooded area in Lhoksukon, North Aceh, Indonesia, on Oct 6, 2022, due to heavy rain over the past week and breached river embankments. PHOTO: AFP
A police officer looks at destroyed Russian armoured vehicles gathered at a collection point in an animal feed plant in the recently retaken town of Lyman in Donetsk region, on Oct 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Indigenous peasants from the Omasuyos province in the Bolivian highlands called the "Ponchos Rojos" (Red Ponchos), clash with riot police after marching from the city of El Alto to the government headquarters in La Paz, demanding the government fulfill promises for their sector, on Oct 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Devotees carrying a chariot take part in a ritual to send off the gods into the sea during the last day of the Taoist Nine Emperor Gods festival in Singapore, Oct 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor and director Dorian Chavez (C) pushes a ball covered by clothes on the stairs of a metro station as part of a performance called "Sisypolia" denouncing the "absurdity" of overconsumption in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Oct 5, 2022, as part of the "Biennale des arts vivants de Toulouse". PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on Oct 6, 2022, shows army soldiers walking from the woods, through a cloud of smoke, for the start of a Family Day ceremony while attending basic training at Fort Jackson on Sept 28, 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A plantain squirrel at East Coast Park, Singapore, on Oct 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) is photographed in the waters of the South Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on Oct 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

