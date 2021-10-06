Today in Pictures, Oct 6, 2021

Bengal tiger cubs at a zoo in Jalisco state, Mexico, water feature at Dubai Expo, UAE, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Four Bengal tigers cubs born at the Guadalajara Zoo, Jalisco state, Mexico, are seen in the zoo on October 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks onto the water feature at the Dubai Expo in UAE on October 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Moroccan folkloric troupe performs inside the Morocco's pavilion at the Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, on October 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Environmental crews wear PPE as they walk on the beach to clean up debris after an oil spill in the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, California on October 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An ambulance outside the emergency department of National University Hospital on Oct 6, 2021. Public hospitals here are using spaces set up with tents and temporary structures to deal with the continuing flood of Covid-19 patients to their emergency departments. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sister Quincy Howard is arrested after taking part in a protest for voting rights in Lafayette Park outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A parliament member passes a statue depicting cartoon character 'Superman' upside down at the high ranked officials entrance in the hall where the no-confidence procedures are ongoing, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, October 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Manatees swim in the Homosassa River on October 5, 2021 in Homosassa, Florida. Conservationists, including those from the Homosassa River Restoration Project, planted seagrass in the area to help restore the natural habitat for manateesPHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A handout photograph released on October 2, 2021 by the Gallipoli Historical Side Presidency Press service shows divers visiting wreckage of a warship was sunk in the World War I Gallipoli Campaign off the coast of Canakkale. PHOTO: GALLIPOLI HISTORICAL SITE PRESIDENCY VIA AFP
