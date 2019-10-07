Today in Pictures, Oct 7, 2019

Girls play in the seasonally coloured Catherine Park in Tsarskoe Selo, near St Petersburg, Russia; a protester picks up a tear gas canister and runs towards the police to throw it back at them in Wan Chai, Hong Kong; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.