Today in Pictures, Oct 7, 2019

Girls play in the seasonally coloured Catherine Park in Tsarskoe Selo, near St Petersburg, Russia; a protester picks up a tear gas canister and runs towards the police to throw it back at them in Wan Chai, Hong Kong; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Girls play in the seasonally coloured Catherine Park in Tsarskoe Selo, near St Petersburg, Russia, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
American Phyllis Francis stands at the start of the Women's 4x400m Relay Final, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
French Cancan dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Kosuke Matsui of Japan prepares for the men's 50-metre butterfly final of the Swimming World Cup in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform a Jewish ritual called 'Kaparot', before Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the holiest of Jewish holidays, in the City of Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters march down Oxford Street near Marble Arch in London at an opening ceremony to mark the beginning of the International Rebellion on Oct 6, 2019, an event organised by Extinction Rebellion.PHOTO: AFP
Children play on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians pick red dates from palm trees, in Deir al Balah town, the central Gaza Strip, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester picks up a tear gas canister and runs towards the police to throw it back at them in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Oct 6, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An anti-government protester wearing a mask during a demonstration in the Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, on Oct 6, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
