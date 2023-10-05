Today in Pictures, Oct 5, 2023

Typhoon Koinu approaches Taiwan, a large fire in Jakarta’s residential area, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
18 min ago
Published
24 min ago
A visitor takes pictures of goldfish swimming in tanks at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 4. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers attempt to push a stretcher trolley carrying food waste throught sludge at the Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, India, Oct 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows a person fishing in the Solimoes river, that was affected by the drought, during a monitoring flight of Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil on Oct 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
China's Lyu Ping during his Men's 51-57kg semifinal against Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Khalokov at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Oct 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
Athletes compete in the men's marathon final athletics event during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists take pictures as strong waves brought by Typhoon Koinu break along the coast in New Taipei City on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Simone Biles from US competes on the balance beam in the women's team final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on Oct 4. PHOTO: AFP
A fire in a densely populated residential area with semi-permanent houses in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct 4. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers work at an apartment block following a partial collapse of the building, in Havana, Cuba, on Oct 4. AFP
People perform a special rain-seeking mass prayer in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, Oct 4. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paratroopers perform during a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) near the National Monument in Jakarta on Oct 5. PHOTO: AFP
Vehicles drive on the main road cutting through downtown Monrovia on Oct 4. Liberia is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct 10. PHOTO: AFP
A man drives a modified boat “Jetcar” in the bay in Miami, Florida, on Oct 4. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top