Today in Pictures, Oct 5, 2021

Indonesia marks military anniversary with flypast in Jakarta, flooding continues in Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
32 min ago
Airforce fighter jets fly past the National Monument to mark the Indonesian military's 76th anniversary, near the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A boy wears a float as he swims in floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya on October 4, 2021, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across Thailand. PHOTO: AFP
In an aerial view, shorebirds feed amid oil contaminating Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 4, 2021, in Huntington Beach, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
An environmental activist from Greenpeace holds an orangutan effigy as they hold a protest against the one-year-imposed omnibus law on job creation outside the parliament building in Jakarta on October 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Children clap as competitors take part in Stage 2 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Tisserdimine and Kourci Dial Zaid in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert on October 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Lava rises and slides at Cumbre Vieja volcano as seen from the village of El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, October 4, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fish motif is seen on the facade of Block 838 Yishun Street 81 on October 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A lake in a shape of a heart is seen surrounded by autumn-coloured trees outside Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia October 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors experience an immersive art installation titled "Machine Hallucinations – Space: Metaverse" by Refik Anadol at the Digital Art Fair Asia showcasing digital and NFT art in Hong Kong, China, on October, 3, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Models present creations by Etam during the Etam Live Show 2021 as part of the Paris Fashion Week at the Garnier Opera in Paris, on October 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
