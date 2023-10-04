Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2023

Boats are moored in Taiwan ahead of Typhoon Koinu, pre-schoolers during water play in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Fishing boats are moored at Tunggang fishing harbour ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Koinu in Pingtung county, Taiwan, on Oct 4. PHOTO: AFP
Pre-schoolers from Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay getting ready to "fight" as a team during water play at a two-night camping trip in St John's Island, 6.5km off the southern coast of Singapore, on Sept 21. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Newly elected Speaker Greg Fergus pretends to resist while being walked through the House of Commons by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Oct 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
A masked witness rests before testifying in front of the military court at the trial of six soldiers accused of the murder of 56 civilians during a demonstration against the presence of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) at the military auditorium in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sept 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants rest after arriving by train in an attempt to reach the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Oct 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, travel on the wagons of a goods train to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on Oct 3. PHOTO: AFP
Researchers from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development recover a dead dolphin from Tefe Lake, affected by high temperatures and drought in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters and rescue personnel work near a coach after it crashed off an overpass near Venice, in Mestre, Italy, Oct 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
The 14-year-old gunman is detained following a shooting at at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 3. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in pink for the start of the national campaign "Pink October" to raise awareness for breast cancer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghan labourers shovel coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Kabul on Oct 3. PHOTO: AFP
An artist sells his paintings at night on the Petit Pont bridge in Paris on Oct 2. PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Urara Ashikawa competes on the balance beam during the women's qualifying session the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on Oct 2. PHOTO: AFP

