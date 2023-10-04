Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2023

A masked witness rests before testifying in front of the military court at the trial of six soldiers accused of the murder of 56 civilians during a demonstration against the presence of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) at the military auditorium in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sept 15.

PHOTO: REUTERS