Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2022

Handout picture released by Imagen Chile showing flowers in bloom in the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile, on September 24, 2022. - Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on October 2, 2022, the creation of a national park in the southern part of the Atacama Desert, the most arid region of the world, to protect the flowering phenomenon that occurs exceptionally in the Copiapo region, about 500 km north of Santiago

PHOTO: AFP