Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2022
Barbie goes Zero Gravity for World Space Week, flowers in bloom in the Atacama Desert, Chile and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A handout picture shows Europe's first female commander of the ISS, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with her lookalike Barbie doll at the International Space Station (ISS).
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers take down sticker decals from the Marina Bay street circuit after the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on October 3, 2022.
ST Photo: Mark Cheong
Two men practice boxing on Sea Point promenade at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa, October 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Persebaya Surabaya football club supporters carry candles during a vigil at Tugu Pahlawan, after a riot and stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya Surabaya, in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, October 3, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Handout picture released by Imagen Chile showing flowers in bloom in the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile, on September 24, 2022. - Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on October 2, 2022, the creation of a national park in the southern part of the Atacama Desert, the most arid region of the world, to protect the flowering phenomenon that occurs exceptionally in the Copiapo region, about 500 km north of Santiago
PHOTO: AFP
Cars destroyed by Hurricane Ian litter the streets of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022. A search-and-rescue team set out to account for every person left on the hurricane-battered island, even if that meant breaking down doors.
PHOTO: The New York Times
Asumi Fujiwara practices yoga in her apartment in Tokyo on Aug. 31, 2022. New apartments known as three-tatami rooms, based on how many standard Japanese floor mats would cover the living space, pushing the boundaries of normal living.
PHOTO: The New York Times
A woman walks past a public television screen in Tokyo on October 4, 2022, displaying file footage of North Korean missile launches during a broadcast about an early morning North Korean missile launch which prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan. - North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile on October 4, which flew over Japan, Seoul and Tokyo said, a significant escalation as Pyongyang ramps up its record-breaking weapons-testing blitz.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
