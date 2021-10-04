Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2021
Schools reopen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, drive-through pet blessing in Manila, Philippines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published34 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
Topics: