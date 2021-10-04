Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2021

Schools reopen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, drive-through pet blessing in Manila, Philippines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
A teacher marks a table as part of social distancing measures at a secondary school, as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A priest sprinkles holy water on dogs at a drive-through pet blessing a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is seen during a zero-gravity flight with members of the European Space Agency in an unknown location. PHOTO: ESA VIA REUTERS
A fisherman shows a lionfish (Pterois) caught with his harpoon while participating in the first National Underwater Fishing Championship in Caracolito beach, Higuerote, Miranda state, Venezuela on October 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A fish swims under oil slicks in the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. October 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande de Arriba, Spain, October 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors take pictures of the sarcophagus of the Pharaonic priest Psamtik at the Egypt pavilion during the Expo 2020, in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, on October 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People walk by Gita, a robot by Piaggio, as it travels around the park at the Robot Block Party put on by MassRobotoics in Boston, Massachusetts on October 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
AG2R Citroen Team Stan Dewulf from Belgium reacts on the finishing area after competing in the 118th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix, in the Velodrome stadium in Roubaix, northern France, on October 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
