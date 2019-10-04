Today in Pictures, Oct 4, 2019

Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains near Sochi, Russia; the moon is seen over the Aspire Mosque opposite the Khalifa Stadium currently hosting the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Tourists watch the sunset in the Caucasus mountains outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia, on Sept 30, 2019.
The Russian Soyuz MS-12 space capsule lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Oct 3, 2019. It was returning from a mission to the International Space Station with United States astronaut Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Uni
People take a ride in a roller coaster during the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct 3, 2019.
Netherlands' Nadine Broersen lies on the track during the Women's 800m Heptathlon final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, on Oct 3, 2019.
Andrei Marius Gag of Romania prepares to compete in the men's Shot Put qualification at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Oct 3, 2019.
The moon can be seen over the Aspire Mosque which stands opposite the Khalifa Stadium currently hosting the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 in Doha, Qatar, on Oct 3, 2019.
Hikers walk through freshly fallen snow on a ridge near the peak of the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland, on Oct 3, 2019.
An athlete competes at the World Athletics Championships 2019 Women's Triple Jump Qualification in Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar, on Oct 3, 2019.
A ballerina prepares to enter the stage to perform during the final dress rehearsal for Giselle by the Joburg Ballet at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Oct 3, 2019.
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence shows Virgin Orbit 'Cosmic Girl' launch aircraft flying in formation alongside the Red Arrows Hawk jets in Long Beach, California, on Oct 2, 2019.
